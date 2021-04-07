Light road construction scheduled for Manitoulin Island this summer

MANITOULIN – There’s a relatively light summer construction schedule slated for Manitoulin this year.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) shared with The Expositor that it will be completing surface treatment on Highway 542 west of the Highway 551 junction for approximately four kilometres, and on Highway 540 for 19 kilometres easterly from Burnt Island Road. This project is part of a larger contract that includes work on various highways outside of the Manitoulin District. Work is scheduled to start in June 2021, with an anticipated completion of September 2021. The timing of construction on Manitoulin Island has not yet been confirmed. The work will include daily single lane closures, controlled by flag persons.

The final work to complete repairs to the Indian Point Bridge, east of Evansville, on Highway 540 will continue. It is expected the repairs will be completed within a two- to three-day period in May 2021. This work will include daytime single lane closures, controlled by flag person.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction the public can call 511, MTO’s road information line, or visit www.511on.ca.