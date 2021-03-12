Lions Club donates funds toward additional mobility beach mats

CENTRAL MANITOULIN – The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club has made a donation to the Municipality of Central Manitoulin toward the purchase of two additional mobility beach mats to be installed on the Providence Bay beach in 2021.

Lion John Bisaillon, president of the club, presented a cheque in the amount of $3,500 last week to Marcus Mohr, community development and outreach co-ordinator of Central Manitoulin last week. The donation was made for one of two additional beach mobility mats.

The project is a joint effort between the municipality and the Lions Club to extend the network of mobility mats closer to the water’s edge. Central Manitoulin will be covering the cost of the second mat and ongoing maintenance. Mobility mats will allow persons with mobility issues as well as families with strollers and other devices to access the beach area, making it enjoyable to all who visit.

Lion John told the Recorder, “we’ve been trying to get a couple of extra mobility mats down at the water; this has been on our radar for the past three or four years. Marcus brought the idea of working together on this and they matched the funds of the Lions Club so the two mats can now be purchased.”