Little Current’s Gary Trimmer presented with ANAVETs award

By
Expositor Staff
-
ANAVET member Jim Machum pins a special citation medal to the lapel of founding branch president Gary Trimmer during a ceremony in Little Current.

LITTLE CURRENT – Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVET) gathered at the Soldier’s Park cenotaph in Little Current recently to honour one of their own. Gary Glen Trimmer was the founding president of the Manitoulin Northshore #176 branch of the veterans’ organization. 

The certificate of recognition from ANAVET Provincial Command was presented to Mr. Trimmer by Lt. (N) Ret. Denis Blake of Honora Bay and a special medal was pinned to his lapel during the presentation ceremony by Jim Machum of Little Current.

Mr. Blake read the citation, which bears the great seal of the association, while members of the branch saluted Mr. Trimmer.

ANAVET members Wayne Golder, Colin Pick, James Kiviaho, Debra Mastine, Roy Eaton, Paul Abbott, David Healey and Kenneth Laroche salute as founding president of the Manitoulin Northshore #176 ANAVET branch, Gary Trimmer, is presented with his certificate by Denis Blake. photos by Michael Erskine

