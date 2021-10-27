Little Current’s Gary Trimmer presented with ANAVETs award

LITTLE CURRENT – Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVET) gathered at the Soldier’s Park cenotaph in Little Current recently to honour one of their own. Gary Glen Trimmer was the founding president of the Manitoulin Northshore #176 branch of the veterans’ organization.

The certificate of recognition from ANAVET Provincial Command was presented to Mr. Trimmer by Lt. (N) Ret. Denis Blake of Honora Bay and a special medal was pinned to his lapel during the presentation ceremony by Jim Machum of Little Current.

Mr. Blake read the citation, which bears the great seal of the association, while members of the branch saluted Mr. Trimmer.