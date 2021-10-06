Little NHL tourney slated to return in 2022

NIPISSING FIRST NATION – The Nipissing First Nation (NFN) host committee and Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) executive have announced that planning for the 2022 LNHL tournament is well underway. The tournament usually includes many teams from First Nations around Manitoulin Island. Keeping current public health measures and rising vaccination rates in mind, the organizers are optimistic about hosting the 49th annual tournament from March 13-17, 2022 in the City of Mississauga.

“Everyone involved in the planning effort is eager to pick up where we left off following the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The difficult decision to cancel consecutive tournaments was made entirely out of concern for the health and wellbeing of participants and their families,” a Nipissing First Nation release explains.

“We are grateful to the City of Mississauga and Tourism Mississauga for their continued support and for sponsoring the tournament,” said LNHL president Marian Jacko. “We would also like to recognize and thank our other main presenting sponsors, Hydro One, Peace Hills Trust and Indigenous Services Canada, and sponsors at all levels for standing by us through these challenging times and committing to supporting the 2022 tournament. Chi-miigwech!”

Plans will be fluid as some details will depend on public health measures six months from now, but the host committee is set on re-energizing the theme of the 2020 tournament ‘All Nations, One Family.’ Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said, “our theme seems more fitting than ever seeing how much we have all missed this hockey tradition that our children and communities look forward to every year. Nipissing is more than ready to finally host an unforgettable experience for our brothers and sisters across Ontario.”

Ms. Jacko said, “we look forward to bringing First Nation youth and families together again to create lasting memories and friendships while showcasing the four pillars of the LNHL: education, respect, citizenship and sportsmanship.”