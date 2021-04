LITTLE CURRENT – CHAW Country 103 Great Lakes Country radio station has been nominated for a Country Music Association of Ontario (CMA Ontario award).

The radio station has been nominated for radio station of the year in the small market category for 2021.

CHAW Country 103 is one of five small radio stations nominated for the award in this category, including CFDC Country 105, Shelburne; Pure Country 96.7, Pembroke; Pure Country 106 CICX, Orillia; and Country 1076.3 Tillsonburg.