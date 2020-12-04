Local services board agrees to fund operating costs of recreation centre

SILVER WATER – The Robinson Township Local Services Board (LSB) has agreed to fund the Silver Water Recreation Centre for total operating costs for the next year.

“Last night the Robinson Local Services Board (LSB) passed its budget for the year,” said Janice Frame, president of the recreation centre board, after a budget meeting held on November 26. “For the first time in at least 20 years the budget includes covering all the expenses for the operations of the Silver Water Recreation Centre.”

Ms. Frame pointed out the LSB approved the new Robinson Township budget, “with an increase of $15 to the tax fees for every property in the township. The budget will cover the fire department budget, the hall budget and administration.” This is to offset increased insurance costs for snow removal for the hall and the fire hall, community hall funding and increased costs of garbage collection (with extra garbage runs being added to accommodate Portage Point seasonal residents).

As well, the board further agreed to divide up the funding into quarterly payments with the last two quarters to be reviewed by both boards (LSB and Silver Water Recreation Centre) to determine if any adjustments to the funding are needed.