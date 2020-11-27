Lodge residents to receive Tim Hortons coffee and donuts

GORE BAY - Thanks to the generous donations of local businesses and individuals, residents of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay will be getting coffee and donuts from Tim Hortons on a monthly basis, over at least the next few months.
“Two or three weeks ago, the Wikwemikong Nursing Home held a Tim Hortons Day with coffee and donuts and for all their staff and residents,” said Glori...
Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.
If you would like to subscribe please click here.
If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.