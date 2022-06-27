LORIE GRAHAM

Lorie Graham’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Her family and friends will honour her legacy by living their life to the fullest. Lorie Graham passed away June 15, 2022 at the age of 57 at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya, Ontario. She was surrounded by her family and best friends. We are all heartbroken to have lost such an amazing and special mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend and colleague. She will be missed by her husband Scott, and children Gatlin and Emilie. The love for her family and friends was immense. She loved to cook, plan special occasions and decorate their house to make it feel like a home for all who visited. Her passion for restoring furniture led her to open her shop called Mudge Bay Mercantile and it was her happy place. Lorie loved Island life and enjoyed fishing and taking long walks at Misery Bay. We will miss her laughter. Her family and friend circle is large and many will miss her including her mom Claire Blais, her dad Andre Giroux (predeceased), sister Tracey Sheehan, niece Caitlin Sheehan (Joshua Larsen), their baby son Abe, her nephew Cooper Sheehan, many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Lorie was the daughter-in-law of Mary Graham and husband Dave Graham (predeceased) and sister-in-law of Tim, Jim, Joe, Dave, Phillip and Brett. Lorie met Diane McKay (now Staalstra) 39 years ago while studying at Cambrian College and they became best friends. She spent many years of her career as an Executive Assistant at Cambrian College. To honour Lorie’s memory, there was a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Gore Bay Community Hall, 52 Meredith St., Gore Bay, Ontario. Donations may be made in Lorie’s memory to the Northern Cancer Foundation, Manitoulin Family Resources Inc. or the charity of your choice and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. Cremation has taken place.