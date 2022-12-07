M.S.S. Kids in the Halls

Happy December, Mustangs! There is only seven days left until schools out for Christmas Break and students and teachers alike are rushing to finish projects and assignments. On top of that, the school is a whirlwind of festivities to get everyone excited for the holidays.

Although we don’t have consistent snow yet it is starting to feel like a winter wonderland at MSS.

Last Wednesday, November 30 some student council members stayed after school to deck the halls of MSS with Christmas decorations. There are nutcrackers guarding the front entrance, inflatable snowmen outside the gym, and an impressive star hanging in the cafeteria. Thank you to the volunteers who helped out!

Manitoulin Metal has already turned in a submission for a safety animation award this season. This is the first ever animation submitted by the team. The animation was created by Nevaeh Harper, a build and business team member. Good work!

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me…hot chocolate in the cafeteria? The 12 Days of Christmas at MSS has started!

December 1 the student council handed out hot chocolate with all the fixings (whipped cream, sprinkles) in the cafeteria free of charge. The annual door decorating contest began as well. Classes can opt to adorn their doors with wrapping paper, bows, and ugly Christmas sweaters to try and win a class-wide prize.

On the second day of Christmas the Athletics Association hosted a jersey day. We saw the MSS girls’ hockey team all wear their team jerseys as well as many other students and teachers with a variety of sports teams. Along with this there was a floor hockey tournament hosted in the gym to match.

Monday, December 5 was ugly Christmas sweater day. SHARE/Go Green turned down the heat on Monday in an effort to help the environment and reduce the school’s carbon emissions. They also had a penny table filled with sweets for students to enter draws on. All the money raised goes to a good cause through the club.

On Tuesday, December 6, as part of the 12 Days of Christmas, there was a talent show. Tickets were sold the following week for students. The talent show was put on through fourth period. Brave students went up to perform and exhibit their talents for the school. A round of applause for everyone who participated!

On Wednesday, December 7 the school hosted a Christmas Kahoot in the cafeteria over lunch and the winners got a prize to celebrate their victory. Good job on answering some difficult Christmas questions! Keep an eye out for more fun Christmas activities!

On Friday, December 2 a couple of SHARE/Go Green members went to Sudbury and bought toys for families in need this holiday season. They used the money they raised from the silent auction held at the Craft Fair in AOK on November 19. They raised nearly a thousand dollars to buy these toys.

That is all for this week! This author hopes for more snow and a great Christmas season for all of you. Until next time, go Mustangs, go!