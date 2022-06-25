Man critically injured in Sheguiandah First Nation shooting

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—The Sheguiandah First Nation community is reeling today after a man was critically shot on Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service officers were guarding the crime scene Saturday morning. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the four-plex where the shooting occurred.

The suspect fled the scene according to OPP.

The victim in the tragedy is Cheyenne Roy. Mr. Roy was taken to Sudbury’s Health Sciences North in critical condition on Friday evening.

A family member told The Expositor that they blamed the hard drugs that have infiltrated the community, and all Island communities, for this tragedy.

“It was only a matter of time (before drug violence came to Sheguiandah),” they said, sadness in their voice.

The Expositor has reached out to UCCM Police for more details. It is not known if the suspect(s) has been caught or if the event was indeed related to drug activity, as has been reported by community sources.

This is the third act of gun violence on Manitoulin this year.