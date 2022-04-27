Manitoulin Brewing Company launching Island adventure app

﻿LITTLE CURRENT—There is no mistaking the excitement in Manitoulin Brewing Company (MBC) partner Nishin Meawasige’s voice as he chats with The Expositor about the new Manitoulin Adventure Map app for smartphones MBC is developing in collaboration with Mnidoo Mnising/Manitoulin Island Food Tourism Regional Steering Committee, Destination Manitoulin Island, Destination Northern Ontario and Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

“This tourism marketing app will feature destinations within the Manitoulin District with a focus on local culinary tourism, food and beverage, accommodations, hiking trails, prominent landmarks and other attractions,” said Mr. Meawasige, as he shared news about the new and innovative marketing opportunity for Island businesses and tourism experiences. “Visitors now have a travel assistant at their fingertips to plan and navigate their next adventure to Manitoulin Island,” adding that he’s pleased to be a part of the venture “as a fellow Manitoulin Island business committed to seeing growth and prosperity to all Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses on the Island.”

Mr. Meawasige shared that the Manitoulin Adventure Map app “will utilize innovative location-based marketing software to place participating businesses and attractions on a Google-compatible map. In addition, businesses will be able to collect important data on customers visiting their respective establishment while using the app.”

In conjunction with the app, MBC will be launching its new Manitoulin Adventure Kit mixed six-pack in LCBOs across Ontario in May. The six-pack will include a QR code where customers may scan and download the app.

“Not only is the app a convenient tool for folks wanting to explore the Island, but it is also incentivizing Island experiences,” said Mr. Meawasige. “More experiences completed means more points earned and the more points they earn, the more rewards they will be given. It’s that simple.”

The entrepreneur noted that MBC recognizes “the challenges that many businesses have faced over the last couple of years and as a result we are pleased to be able to offer this service at no charge for the 2022 season.” He said that he anticipates the app will help with the revitalization of existing Island businesses and help encourage new businesses to make the leap.

Once the app is well-established and the Island business community is back in the full swing of things, there will be a nominal charge to be included in the app. “When all is said and done, we have to ensure it is sustainable,” he said.

There are limited spaces available in this first edition of the project, noted Mr. Meawasige. “We only have so many slots available in this round,” he said.

MBC had originally looked at creating the app themselves, but in doing some research Mr. Meawasige and his crew discovered EDCO, a company that was already engaged in something similar to what they envisioned. “Rather than reinventing the wheel, we are leveraging their system,” he said. “This way we have come up with what is essentially a turnkey solution. It’s a pretty slick system.”

The initial deadline ends May 5 and there are a limited number of seats. “There are 150 slots and some of those are filled with the maps,” said Mr. Meawasige. Users of the app will be able to plan out their visit to Manitoulin with an itinerary of things to do and see while here on the Island.

Those interested in signing up for the app are encouraged to following the link manitoulinbrewing.co/manitoulin-adventure-map-registration and get their name in right away.