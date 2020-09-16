Manitoulin.ca transitions to Manitoulin.com domain

MANITOULIN - Manitoulin.ca, Manitoulin Island’s heaviest trafficked website and the online home of The Manitoulin Expositor and Manitoulin West Recorder, has transitioned to a new domain—Manitoulin.com.

“This allows us more flexibility and our own independent server, which will bring us increased speed,” said Manitoulin.com webmaster Dave Patterson.

Between January 1 and August 31 of this y...