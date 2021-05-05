Manitoulin Country Fest cancelled for 2021

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Country Fest organizers Craig and Kelly Timmermans announced on Wednesday that they are again cancelling the much-loved days-long concert series held annually in Little Current.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the postponement of Manitoulin Country Fest (MCF) for 2021,” the Timmermans shared in an April 28 post. “We have worked closely with our local public health authority and our municipality and have determined this is the safest route for our community at large. The safety of our fans, volunteers and artists are top priority. We had sincerely hoped 2021 was going to look different, but we think it’s still too soon.

The organizers said 2019 ticketholders have a couple of options at their disposal. “Although our policy very clearly states ‘no refunds,’ we appreciate times are tough for some folks. We still have some deposits on the books for 2022 and are excited to look at some new programming for next year. For those of you wishing a refund, we will be requesting your tickets be returned to the office. We are offering 80 percent back on the value of the ticket at the time you purchased. For example, if you purchased your 2020 ticket at MCF 2019, the cost per ticket was $100. Your refund would be $80. We want to remind you, MCF is operated by Manitoulin Radio Communication, a not-for-profit organization.”

The 2019 tickets remain valid for the 2022 Manitoulin Country Fest.

Those who wish for a refund, please contact MCF via email at info@manitoulincountryfest.com

Refunds will be accepted up to and including May 31, 2021. All purchases made by Visa or Mastercard will be credited back to the card.

“There is absolutely nothing you need to do but to continue to be safe,” the Timmermans said. “We look forward to seeing you all in 2022 to celebrate together. And thank you for believing in us and MCF. We have always strived to bring you quality entertainment to Northern Ontario.”

MCF 2022 is slated for

August 4-6.