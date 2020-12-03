Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF) Acquires World Wide International Logistics (WWIL) of Chicago, Illinois

Toronto ON – December 3, 2020 – Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF) has acquired World Wide International Logistics (WWIL), a customs brokerage and freight forwarding company that operates out of Chicago, Illinois. The acquisition expands MGF’s footprint in the US and will provide WWIL customers with additional service offerings through the Manitoulin Group of Companies’ extensive global network.

World Wide International Logistics is a customer focused customs brokerage and freight forwarding company driven to tailor-make solutions which fit their customer’s individual needs.

“We immediately recognized the complementary culture and focus on superior customer service at WWIL,” said Dwayne Hihn, president, MGF. “Our goal is to be the most reliable global shipping partner to our customers. With acquisitions such as this one, we further strengthen our ability to service different vertical markets across the globe and provide end-to-end service for our customers.”

“WWIL customers, and our team, will benefit from easy access to Manitoulin Global Forwarding’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings,” said Paul Cincinello, president, WWIL. “Our mission has always been to provide personalized service and a competitive rate structure to enhance our customer’s ability to compete in the marketplace. Now we will have the ability to provide end-to-end service which creates added consistency and confidence.”

“We are pleased to welcome the WWIL team to our group,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Chicago is an important hub, so strategically this acquisition enhances our ability to service all parts of the US. We look forward to partnering with the WWIL team and contributing to their continued success.”

About Manitoulin Global Forwarding

Manitoulin Global Forwarding is a global solutions provider specializing in international shipping and focused on personalized service. MGF provides extensive coverage in North and South America, Europe, South Asia, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. MGF is part of the Manitoulin Group of Companies.About Manitoulin Group of CompaniesManitoulin Group of Companies is Canada’s leading privately owned transportation and logistics solutions provider. Manitoulin has over 50 years experience servicing a variety of industries and some of the world’s largest organizations. As a single-source provider, Manitoulin is able to create operational synergies that compound efficiencies across the supply chain. Offerings include expedited less-than-truckload/truckload, crating, customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, global time critical delivery, residential and commercial moving, heavy haul, logistics, warehousing, projects and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to connect businesses across Canada and around the world.