Manitoulin Golf hosts Thanksgiving season ending scramble tournament

GORDON – On a beautiful sunny, but windy, day on the links, Manitoulin Golf capped off the season by hosting its annual Thanksgiving scramble tournament this past Saturday.

And there were some pretty impressive scores posted in the 18-hole tournament. In the men’s division, the four-man winning team posted a score of seven under par, 65. The team was made up of three members of the Payette family: Patrick, John and Cassidy, along with Joey Kremer.

In the mixed division, the team of Gary Verhaaff, Norma Ense, Jared Ense and Kaitlynn Hensen took top spot with a five under par score of 67.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out today to take part in this tournament,” stated Myrna Thomas, clubhouse manager for Manitoulin Golf at the awards ceremony. “It wasn’t too cold today, and there was no snow or rain.”

Along with presentations being made to the men’s and mixed division team winners, Ms. Thomas presented the closest to the pin prizes to Jared Ense (fourth hole) in the men’s division; men’s and ladies longest drive (Jake Bond and Cayley Barbeau, respectively); and tee shot/closest to the pumpkin on the first hole, John Payette.

A total of eight teams took part in the tournament.