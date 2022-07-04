Manitoulin Health Centre appoints new VP of Corporate Support Services and CFO

MANITOULIN—Paula Fields, president and CEO of Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Theriault as the new vice president of corporate support services and chief financial officer (CFO) of MHC. Mr. Theriault fulfills all the requirements of the position as he has completed all the requisites to become a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Mr. Theriault has over a decade of professional experience, primarily in the healthcare sector most recently as the senior vice president and CFO with the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority. He was an integral leader on the redevelopment project to bring a new health care campus to the James/Hudson Bay region that included a hospital, an ambulatory care center, a long-term care facility, a hostel and staff residences. Mr. Theriault is returning to his roots, having grown up in the Greater Sudbury area and often visited Manitoulin Island during his time in the region.

When asked about joining MHC, Mr. Theriault said, “I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and in my life.”

MHC President and CEO Paula Fields said, “We are very excited to have Eric join the team. The future is very exciting with the implementation of a comprehensive health information system and the work that we are doing with our Indigenous partners and patients to improve cultural safety at MHC. Eric will bring value and years of expertise to the opportunities and challenges that are on our horizon. Eric will be joining our committed team including our board members, managers and employees. The future is very bright for MHC, our communities and our patients.”