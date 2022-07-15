Manitoulin Health Centre Changes COVID Screening Protocols￼

LITTLE CURRENT/MINDEMOYA, ON – With the changes in guidance from the Ministry of Health, Manitoulin Health Centre (“MHC”) will be implementing policy changes EFFECTIVE MONDAY, JULY 18TH, 2022 at both the Little Current and Mindemoya sites. These changes are in place for patients, visitors and Designated Care Partners.

When arriving at Manitoulin Health Centre:

Please review signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as identified on signage at each entrance to our respective sites;

All patients, visitors and designated care partners coming to MHC MUST WEAR A MHC ISSUED MASK at all times as an added step to reduce the spread of germs and protect vulnerable patients, masks will be available at entrances;

Eating or drinking by visitors IS NOT PERMITTED in patient care areas;

Wash/sanitize your hands when entering the building, frequently during your stay, and when leaving;

To visit a patient, you will be required to sign a visitor’s expectation sheet upon entering the unit confirming you understand these expectations.

Please note, there may be specific unit or department level restrictions to hours and duration of visits, as each unit or department is unique with its physical layout and patient population. Adequate space for physical distancing and other safety practices are taken into consideration.

Remember that if you are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, have been instructed to quarantine by public health officials or in accordance with federal travel guidelines, please do not visit any patients at the Manitoulin Health Centre.

For more information and to see our latest visitor guidelines, go to our website at www.mhc.on.ca.

We ask those in attendance at the hospital or Health Care Clinics across Manitoulin continue to be kind and patient with those staff that are there to help and protect you.