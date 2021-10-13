Manitoulin Health Centre welcomes three new doctors

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) recently gave its approval for the hiring of several new doctors to its hospital sites in Little Current and Mindemoya.

At an MHC board meeting September 23, Dr. Simone Meiklehem brought forward four motions for the board to consider through its medical advisory committee.

The board passed motions granting locum privileges ending March 31, 2022 to Dr. Maria Raquel Lopez and Dr. Carol Wiebe, with the latter being specifically with a restriction to in-patient care and working as a second in the emergency department (ED) under the supervision of the ER physician. The board also passed a motion to grant courtesy privileges ending March 31, 2022 to Dr. Joel Moktar as well as for Drs. Doris Mitchell and Reed Gillanders.

“We are pleased to report the addition of three new physicians to our ranks. At the Mindemoya site, Dr. Reed Gillanders and Dr. Doris Mitchell will be signing as full-time physicians in October,” reported Dr. Meikleham, MHC chief of staff. “Both did locums at the Mindemoya site and clearly loved the work, the colleagues and the community. These are welcome additions. In the spirt of further collaboration between the two sites, Dr. Gillanders, who has an interest in obstetrics, will also be doing deliveries at the Little Current site and helping with prenatal clinics.”

Dr. Dieter Poenn is winding down his practice and will be handing over the reins to Dr. Eric Nelson on April 1, 2022. “As Dr. Nelson did a significant amount of his medical training here, he stands as an example of the importance of supporting and accepting students and residents to our facility,” said Dr. Meiklheham.

Dr. Maurianne Reade, president of the MHC medical staff said in her report to the board, “on behalf of the professional staff, I am pleased to formally welcome Dr. Doris Mitchell, Dr. Reed Gillanders and Dr. Eric Nelson, each of whom will be joining our practices over the coming months. Each of these excellent physicians have or will be joining NOSM as clinical faculty as well. Their additions will help to stabilize our clinical and education capacity. However, we continue to recognize that the current complement levels are unsustainable, and we anticipate it being addressed through negotiations between the Ontario Medical Association and the ministry.”