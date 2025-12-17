Local News Manitoulin Island communities celebrate Christmas with style Expositor Staff - December 17, 2025 0 Santa is here! Becky Deeg and her two young daughters had the chance to visit with Santa Claus at Bousquet Realty this past Sunday as part of the Gore Bay business annual Kids Christmas shopping spree. Santa is here! Becky Deeg and her two young daughters had the chance to visit with Santa Claus at Bousquet Realty this past Sunday as part of the Gore Bay business annual Kids Christmas shopping spree. Lydia Burlein of Spindles Rekindled was one of many vendors on hand for the Gore Bay Harbour Centre Christmas vendor market. Lynn Osborne of Island General Merchandise store in Gore Bay, had lots of young shoppers visit the store in Gore Bay this past Sunday as the Gore Bay Business’ annual Kids Christmas Shopping Spree was held. Getting artsy with it! There were smiles all around as both kids and adults plyed their hand at some creative endeavours during the Little Current Public School Christmas celebration. Ada Nicholls, Lauren Musquetier and Charlotte Bussieres were helpful elves at Little Current Public School. Community Christmas parades put plenty of colour into a white Christmas. These characters were having an absolute ball. Tree lighting is a great opportunity for community members to get together for a wee bit of caroling. Debajehmujig Christmas featured Skye Trudeau’s build-your-own-cake Sweets and Treats by Skyeanne. Santa and Mrs. Claus were a hit at the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Island’s Christmas Parade in Little Current. Christmas crafts with Star Newegahbow was a popular part of the Debajehmujig Storyteller’s Christmas market. Former Little Current Mayor John Hodder proves you are never too old to hang with the guy in the red suit. This ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and all Our Friends’ float was one of the many in the annual Gore Bay Santa Claus parade. Stuff the Cruiser a huge success! The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service held a very successful ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ food and toy drive raising $5,600.60 to support the Manitoulin Family Resources Christmas (MFR) hamper and food drive. From left are Sergeant Joe Noakwegijig, Sergeant Desi Beam, Dave Mack sergeant-community mobilization, Detective Sergeant Jeff Teetzel, Colleen Hill executive director of MFR, Staff Sergeant Brad Mack, Deputy Police Chief Dan Despatie, Police Chief James Killeen, Sergeant Dan Bussieres and Administrative Sergeant Todd Fox.