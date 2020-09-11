Manitoulin Lodge hosts first annual fishing derby

GORE BAY – The first annual Manitoulin Lodge Fishing Derby held recently was a huge success!

“The idea for this derby was from Nicky Middleton (an employee of the Lodge) who got the ball rolling on all of this,” stated Gloria Hall, activities co-ordinator at the Lodge, earlier this week. She pointed out Ms. Middleton had approached Mike Meeker of Meeker’s Aquaculture about donating some fish for the derby and he generously donated enough fish so that the derby could take place.

The derby was held on Thursday, August 20, with a fish fry being held the next day, both at the Lodge. “We set up a pool in the Lodge residents’ gazebo area and Mike brought the fish in Thursday morning,” said Ms. Hall. From there the residents had the opportunity to fish. The weight of the fish they caught (all rainbow trout) was kept track of by Lodge staff.

In the derby Ron Hughson took the first-place prize with a catch of 0.59 kilograms. Taking second place was Jean Robinson, having snagged a fish weighing 0.58 kilograms.

The residents helped clean the fish and Roger Miller of the Lodge’s kitchen, Ms. Hall and Ms. Middleton helped fillet, debone and clean the fish for the fish fry held the next day. The residents and staff helped shuck the corn and potatoes were cut up to be turned into french fries for the meal.

Nicky Middleton, an employee of the Manitoulin Lodge, centre, is flanked by Ron Hughson, who took first place in the Lodge’s first annual fishing derby and Jean Robinson, who took second place.

Mike Wright brought in his grill on Friday and he and Ms. Middleton cooked the fish.

And, on August 18, residents of the Lodge were entertained by music provided by The Islanders. Residents of the lodge were able to enjoy the musical entertainment outside, allowing for social distancing.