Manitoulin Lodge’s Gloria Hall feted by long-time employer Jarlette

GORE BAY—Community members, volunteers, staff and representatives of Jarlette Health Services (JHS) acknowledged the tremendous efforts and work that Gloria Hall has done as an employee of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home at a community barbecue held at the facility last Tuesday, June 17.

“Gloria has been the heart and soul of the Manitoulin Lodge and the community,” stated Julia King, chief operating officer of JHS.

Harrison Jarlette, president JHS told the gathering, “I would first like to say thank you Gloria, for close to 39 years. The Manitoulin Lodge will not be the same without you.”

Mr. Jarlette said “I have been here many times over the years, coming up to Gore Bay my whole life with my family being involved in the Lodge (as its owners). On behalf of JHS, we really appreciate you, Gloria, for what you have done for the residents, staff and community. You have definitely gone above and beyond.”

“As JHS steps away from the Lodge and St. Joseph’s Health Centre takes over, we know it will be a good change for the community. If there is anything we can do to help the community, we will be there,” said Mr. Jarlette. He explained it was his grandfather, Alex Jarlette who was first involved with Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home. “This place has been a very big part of my life, and our family’s. I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.”

A large number of residents and community members along with the Jarlette representatives and staff of Manitoulin Lodge were on hand for the celebration.

Heather Weatherbee, behavioural support manager of the Lodge welcomed everyone to the event stating, “Good afternoon and thank you for being here to celebrate someone who has been a staple of Manitoulin Lodge for the past 39 years.”

Jaime Lynn-Kalmikov, administrator of the Lodge congratulated Ms. Hall on her pending retirement at the end of June, and noted, “Gloria was here almost 39 years, and I don’t think she ever took a holiday.” She also encouraged everyone present and in the community to attend an open house taking place at the Lodge to recognize Gloria for her wonderful service to residents and their families. This event is scheduled for this coming Friday from 2 to 4 pm.

After the barbecue outside, everyone was invited inside to the common room which was adorned with ‘Happy Retirement’ balloons and cake to help Ms. Hall celebrate the event.

“I would like to thank everyone for being here today,” said Ms. Hall. “This was a surprise and a real pleasure.”

“I have really enjoyed working here at the Lodge for almost 39 years,” stated Ms. Hall. “Anything I have done has been for the residents, families, community and members of staff,” said Ms. Hall. “It is important to do what you can and make a difference today, because you may not have the opportunity to do it tomorrow.”

Ms. Hall said she had enjoyed a dinner that she and members of her family, Julia King and Harrison Jarlette, both of Jarlette, had at the Watersedge restaurant earlier in the week.

Kathi Haines then made a presentation to Ms. Hall. “We have a very small volunteer committee here at the Lodge. On half of the volunteer committed we have a gift and card to present to Gloria for being such a great leader for so many years. I don’t know when this lady every sleeps, she is always helping someone. We congratulate her for everything you do and have done over the past 39 years.”