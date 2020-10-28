Manitoulin OPP investigate serious motor vehicle collision in Sheguiandah

SHEGUIANDAH – On October 25 at approximately 7:27 am, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of Manitoulin-Sudbury emergency medical services and the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Fire Department, responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 near the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah.

Two people were injured in the collision. One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the other person with life-threatening injuries. Highway 6 was closed for approximately five hours.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team.