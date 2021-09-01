Manitoulin OPP looking for information on stolen ATV

PROVIDENCE BAY – The Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance on an investigation into a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Providence Bay.

The OPP reports that on August 26, shortly after 12 pm, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the OPP responded to the theft of an ATV in the 200 block of Blue Road in Providence Bay.

“Investigation determined the culprit(s) went through a gate on the farm property and stole a green 2005 Honda TRX 350 sometime overnight on August 25, ” said OPP Provincial Constable Bev Gauthier, in a release.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.