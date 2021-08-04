Manitoulin OPP still investigating motor vehicle collision on Hwy 540

BILLINGS TOWNSHIP – The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its investigation into a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 540 in Billings Township on Monday, July 26.

OPP Provincial Constable Bev Gauthier reported that on Monday, July 26, at approximately 12:52 pm, members of the Manitoulin OPP, the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Unit as well as the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two passenger cars on highway 540 between Newburn Road and Lakeshore Road in the village of Kagawong.

The Expositor has learned that the collision took place as one vehicle was attempting to turn off the highway into a driveway on the opposite lane on the highway, when a second vehicle, which had passed other vehicles on the highway, ran into the side of the turning vehicle.

Five people from one vehicle and two occupants from the second vehicle were transported to the Mindemoya Hospital. Two of the five passengers, an eight-year-old and a 12-year-old girl, sustained life altering injuries. The 12-year-old was later transported Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto for a head injury but family reports she will make a full recovery.

Constable Gauthier said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.