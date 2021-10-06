Manitoulin OPP welcomes three new officers

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is welcoming three new recruits to the force, Provincial Constable Braeden Kublick, Provincial Constable Clifton Wassengeso and Provincial Constable Benjamin Cleary.

“It has certainly been an adjustment getting used to Island life, but I am loving it,” P/C Kublick tells The Expositor. “Everyone has been incredible helping me transition and showing me the ropes along the way. Coming from Peterborough it has taken some time getting used to ‘island time,’ but I’m starting to get there. The work environment is second to none and its great being surrounded by so many people who are willing to help whenever I have a question.”

“Aanii, hello, my name is Clifton Wassengeso and I was born and raised on Manitoulin Island, originally from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory,” said P/C Wassengeso. “Although only four months on the job, it’s been a pleasure working for the communities and people on the Island as well as my colleagues here with the Manitoulin OPP. Everyone here has been welcoming and very supportive. The Island has always been home and the people are one of a kind. I continue looking forward to providing a service to Manitoulin Island and its residents. It is great to be back!”

P/C Cleary explained that he lived in Oshawa for most of his life and had not known about Manitoulin Island before applying to the OPP. “I always wanted to be a police officer in order to serve my community and to help out in any situation in any capacity. The Little Current OPP members have been very welcoming and involved with my move to the Island and they have been very helpful in getting my wife and I settled in the community. The communities of Manitoulin Island have also been very welcoming to our family and to me as a new member of the OPP.”

Welcome to Manitoulin, officers!