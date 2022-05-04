Manitoulin powwows slated to return in 2022

MNIDOO MNISING—The first inklings that some of the Island’s most popular summer events are going to return in 2022 are starting to appear. Wikwemikong Heritage Organization’s Wiikwemkoong Annual Cultural Festival (aka the Wiikwemkoong Powwow) will once again be taking place at Thunderbird Park on July 30 and 31.

Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation has also announced the return of its traditional powwow, with the 30th annual slated for June 4 and 5 at the powwow grounds.

Other powwows across Northern Ontario and Turtle Island have been announced as well, ensuring that there will be a powwow trail this summer, but not all Island First Nations have indicated their plans as of press time Monday.