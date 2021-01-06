Manitoulin Secondary School gives grads more than $50,000 in awards

MANITOULIN – Public health restrictions prevented Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) from holding an in-person instalment of its annual awards night but school staff pivoted to ensure the many deserving students received recognition for their hard work during their time at the high school.

“The Manitoulin Student Aid Fund committee wishes to thank all of the individuals, groups and organizations who generously contribute to finance the scholarships, bursaries and awards which are being presented here,” stated an introduction to the program listing the award recipients. “The students and graduates of Manitoulin Secondary School greatly appreciate your recognition and assistance.”

This was the 51st year of honouring the school’s graduates and a few current students; MSS distributed more than $50,000 to students through this year’s awards.

“Their contributions have left a unique mark on our school. It is our sincere hope that we have been able to prepare our graduates with the skills necessary to be successful in their chosen area of interest,” stated MSS principal Jamie Mohamed in his opening message.

He said the school staff were confident that the graduates would continue to be exemplary citizens and that their time at MSS had helped them move closer to their goals.

He thanked parents and the Island community for their contributions toward the students’ post-secondary educations and credited the awards committee for their work to distribute the awards appropriately and fairly.

The 2020 awards are as follows:

A. J. BUS LINES AWARD ($500 each)

To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Mya Otosquaiob and Rachel Sheppard.

ALL SAINTS’ ANGLICAN CHURCH GOOD SAMARITAN BURSARY ($250 each)

Awarded to one boy and one girl in the graduating class who demonstrated the Christian principles of caring and compassion. Presented to Austin Purvis and Madison Swihart.

DOUGLAS ALLEN BURSARY ($500)

To a student continuing post-secondary education and for excellence in English. Presented to Rheanne Green.

OSWALDINE ARGMANN MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200 each)

Donated by the Argmann family to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Britney Biedermann and Zoe Couillard.

ART DEPARTMENT AWARD GIFT

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Zoe Smith.

ASSIGINACK MUNICIPALITY BURSARY ($300)

To an Assiginack student continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Ella Stewart.

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION BURSARY ($200 each)

To assist and encourage three graduates from the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. Presented to Gabriella Corbiere, Grant King and Michael Madahbee.

BMO, BANK OF MONTREAL BURSARY ($250 each)

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field. Presented to Britney Biedermann and Kyleigh Biedermann.

SHANE BEBONANG MEMORIAL BURSARY ($100)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Pierre Debassige.

RON BECKS MEMORIAL BURSARY ($250 each)

Presented to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Ella Stewart and Connor Phillips.

BEST BOOKKEEPING & ACCOUNTING BURSARY ($250)

Presented to a student continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field. Presented to Zoe Couillard.

BIG LAKE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION BURSARY ($200)

Presented to a Central Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Marjorie Scott.

BIG LAKE WOMEN’S INSTITUTE BURSARY ($100)

To assist a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Marjorie Scott.

BILLINGS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY ($200 each)

To assist two deserving Billings students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Zoe Couillard & John Tolsma.

REINER BLOK-ANDERSON MEMORIAL BURSARY ($100)

Donated by Stan and Beth Ferguson to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a business-related field. Presented to Britney Biedermann.

Britney Biederman

BRAVISSIMO MUSIC AWARD ($100)

Presented to an outstanding student in music, demonstrating both musical ability and leadership in the classroom and through extra-curricular activities, and who is pursuing post-secondary studies. This award will be held in trust.

CARL BROWN AND SONS BUS LINES ($200)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Avery Lentir.

JOHN BUDD MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Madison Swihart.

BURPEE & MILLS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY ($250)

To a deserving Burpee and Mills student continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

CAMPBELL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY ($100)

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Connor Phillips.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN MUNICIPAL BURSARY ($250 each)

To assist three Central Manitoulin students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Alex Dawson, Ward 1; Rachel Sheppard, Ward 2; and Kal Alhadi, Ward 3.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BURSARY ($100 each)

Awarded to a male and female graduate of Central Manitoulin Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School, and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Alex Dawson and Rachel Sheppard.

CORAL & JOHN COLLINS MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Trinity Leeson.

COMMUNITY LIVING MANITOULIN BURSARY ($250)

To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Nikki Boyle.

THE GRAMPA GEORGE CORBIERE MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

Donated by Liz, Missy, Colleen, Corey and Grandsons, to a deserving student who merited a little extra encouragement over his/her high school education. This award will be held in trust.

D & H ELECTRICAL TRADES BURSARY ($250)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented to Ben Marshall.

O. G. DAVIES MEMORIAL BURSARY ($300)

Awarded in memory of former M.S.S. principal Gwynn Davies by his family, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Austin Purvis.

O. G. DAVIES MEMORIAL CO-OPERATIVE EDUCATION BURSARY ($150)

Awarded to an outstanding co-operative education student who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Ben Marshall.

ALEX DAVY ROBOTICS AWARD ($100)

Donated by Mr. Allan Davy to two former robotics students continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

ANNE DEBASSIGE MEMORIAL BURSARY ($300)

Donated by the family to a deserving student continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Randi Lynn Lovelace.

DOMTAR INC. BURSARY ($500)

Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a community college. Presented to Aryanna Recollet-Pitawanakwat.

DOMTAR INC. SCHOLARSHIP ($500)

Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a university and for academic achievement. Presented to Connor Phillips.

FAMILY STUDIES BURSARY ($100)

For a graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Nikki Boyle.

BETTY & BILL FERGUSON MEMORIAL BURSARY ($250 each)

Presented in memory of Betty & Bill Ferguson to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Olivia Hall and Ella Stewart.

PEARL LAURA FINCH MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200 each)

Donated by her family to three graduates in the NEMI area continuing post-secondary education in geriatrics or a health-related field. Presented to Mackenzie Cortes, Jessica Craig, and Shaylee Taylor.

Ben Marshall

FIRST GENERAL SERVICES, MANITOULIN DIVISION BURSARY ($150)

Presented to a student continuing their education in a technical trade related field. Presented to Ben Marshall.

THE FLOWER HUTCH BURSARY ($150)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Reece Carter.

FRIENDS OF MISERY BAY, STEVE & RITA HALL AWARD ($150)

To a deserving student who is pursuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jasmine Clark.

FUEL THE FIRE BURSARY ($300)

Donated by Mr. Neil Debassige to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education in an outdoor education program. Presented to Shania Roy.

MARCEL & WENDY GAUTHIER BURSARY ($250 each)

Donated by Marcel & Wendy Gauthier to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Abby Smith and Paige VanderWeerden.

EARLE GILMORE MEMORIAL BURSARY ($250)

Donated by the family in memory of Earle Gilmore presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in the carpentry trade or a technical related field. Presented to Alex Dawson.

IRENE GOLTZ MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

Donated by Samantha Ramage to a young woman who has demonstrated advocacy and/or leadership qualities at Manitoulin Secondary School. Presented to Olivia Hall.

GORDON AND BARRIE ISLAND MUNICIPALITY BURSARY ($200 each)

To two Gordon or Barrie Island students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Reece Carter & Lily Hore.

GORDON WOMEN’S INSTITUTE, REVEREND WM. MUNRO MEMORIAL BURSARY ($150)

Donated by the Manitoulin West District Women’s Institute to a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Lily Hore.

GORE BAY BURSARY ($400)

To a Gore Bay student continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Paige VanderWeerden.

GORE BAY MANITOULIN LODGE AUXILIARY INC. BURSARY ($400)

Awarded to a high school graduate who plans on pursuing studies in a health-related field.

Presented to Paige VanderWeerden.

Jasmine Clark

GORE BAY MASONIC LODGE BURSARY ($250 each)

Presented by Gore Bay Lodge #472, to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jasmine Clark and Reece Carter.

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL ACADEMIC AWARD (Medal)

This Bronze Medal is awarded for academic excellence to the student who achieves the highest average in their graduating year from a secondary school. Presented to Rachel Sheppard.

HAR-COR DIESEL AWARD ($150)

Donated by Mr. Dave Harper to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented to Caleb Byers.

HOWLAND SR. CITIZENS BURSARY ($200)

Donated by the Howland Sr. Citizens Club, to a deserving NEMI area graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Olivia Hall.

ICE LAKE COMMUNITY BURSARY ($300)

Awarded to an Ice Lake area graduate continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

ISLAND FOODLAND BURSARY ($150)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Kal Alhadi.

Michael Madahbee

J.K. AUTOMOTIVE BURSARY ($500)

Donated by Joe & Kim Moor to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented to Michael Madahbee.

TED JACKSON MEMORIAL BURSARY ($250)

In fond memory of former MSS physical education teacher T.J. Jackson, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jary White.

MARGUERITE JOYCE MEMORIAL BURSARY ($250)

Donated by the citizens of Dawson-Robinson Township to a graduate from Dawson-Robinson continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

LAKEVIEW SCHOOL BURSARY IN MEMORY OF ALICIA McCAULEY ($150)

To a deserving Lakeview and MSS graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Pierre Debassige.

LANE, CAROL MEMORIAL BURSARY ($500)

Donated in memory of Carol Lane to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Zoe Smith.

LIFE TOUCH CANADA BURSARY ($200 each)

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Grant King and Madison Swihart.

LIONS CLUB OF CENTRAL MANITOULIN BURSARY ($500 each)

To three Central Manitoulin graduates who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Sydney Hallett, Avery Lentir and Ethan Smith.

Nikki Boyle

LIONS CLUB OF LITTLE CURRENT BURSARY ($500 each)

To two deserving students from the Northeastern Manitoulin area continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Nikki Boyle and Rheanne Green.

LIONS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST MANITOULIN BURSARY ($250 each)

To two Southeast Manitoulin graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jacob Hallaert and Ella Stewart.

LIONS CLUB OF WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF PAUL SCHUTZ ($300)

Awarded in fond memory of former Lion Paul Schutz to assist a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Madison Swihart.

LITTLE CURRENT FISH & GAME CLUB BURSARY ($400)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gabriella Corbiere.

LITTLE CURRENT GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY ($200)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jessica Craig.

LITTLE CURRENT MEDICAL ASSOCIATES BURSARY ($500)

Donated by the doctors of the Little Current Medical Centre to a deserving student pursuing studies in the arts or humanities. Presented to Avery Lentir.

LYONS MEMORIAL UNITED CHURCH BURSARY ($300)

To assist a graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Abby Smith.

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION CHIEF & COUNCIL BURSARY ($200 each)

To three M’Chigeeng First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Pierre Debassige, Randi Lynn Lovelace and Shania Roy.

MANITOULIN BROADCASTING, COUNTRY 103 BURSARY ($250)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing in post-secondary education. Presented to Jacob Hallaert.

MANITOULIN CATTLEMAN & SOIL CROP ASSOCIATIONS BURSARY ($200)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Alex Dawson.

MANITOULIN CENTENNIAL MANOR AUXILIARY BURSARY ($250)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field. Presented to Jessica Craig.

MANITOULIN COMMUNITY FITNESS CENTRE BURSARY ($500)

Donated by the members of the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Austin Purvis.

THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR BURSARIES ($125 each)

Awarded to a deserving student in each grade who has made an outstanding transition from their previous grade(s). Presented to Aiden Negannegijig, Gr. 9; Emerson Brewer-Case, Gr. 10; Todd Gordon, Gr. 11; and Kyle Greenman, Gr. 12.

MANITOULIN FAMILY RESOURCES AWARD ($300)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing their studies in a helping profession. Presented to Amanda Gillespie.

MANITOULIN FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION BURSARY ($150)

Awarded to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Zoe Smith.

MANITOULIN HEALTH CENTRE AUXILIARY BURSARY ($500 each)

Presented to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field. Presented to Mackenzie Cortes and Marjorie Scott.

MANITOULIN MINOR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION BURSARY ($150)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education and who has been involved with the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association. Presented to Ben Marshall.

MANITOULIN PHYSIOTHERAPY CLINIC BURSARY ($250)

Donated by the Manitoulin Physio centre to recognize the academic and athletic achievements of a post-secondary student athlete. Presented to Austin Purvis.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STAFF BURSARY ($170)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to John Tolsma.

Connor Phillips

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS’ COUNCIL SCHOLARSHIP ($250)

Presented to a graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school, in terms of school activities, school spirit and good citizenship and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Connor Phillips.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL THREE FIRES CONFEDERACY SCHOLARSHIP ($250)

Presented to a First Nation graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Pierre Debassige.

MANITOULIN SNOWDUSTERS AWARD IN MEMORY OF BRAD MIDDLETON ($250)

Given to a graduate of MSS who has demonstrated care and concern for the environment and who has shown commitment to volunteer organizations on Manitoulin Island. Presented to Connor Mack.

MANITOULIN STUDENT AID FUND BURSARY ($200)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gregory Mishibinijima.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT AWARDS (Plaques)

Presented to the top students in their respective grades.

Grade 9: Jocelyn Kuntsi

Grade 10: Rachael Orford

Grade 11: Rachel Deforge

Grade 12: Rachel Sheppard

Kyleigh Biedermann

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. BURSARY AWARD ($500 each)

To two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a business or computer studies related field. Presented to Britney Biedermann and Kyleigh Biedermann.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. SCHOLARSHIP AWARD ($1,500)

Presented to a graduate of MSS who is a son/daughter of an employee of Manitoulin Transport and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jary White.

MANITOULIN-WEST SUDBURY DAIRY PRODUCER SCHOLARSHIP ($300)

Awarded to a graduate of MSS continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Caleb Byers.

MANITOWANING AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY ($200)

Awarded to a deserving Assiginack graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jacob Hallaert.

MANITOWANING GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY ($200)

To assist a student pursuing post-secondary education. Presented to Mya Otosquaiob.

MANITOWANING MILL HOME BUILDING CENTRE BURSARY ($250 each)

To two graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Connor Phillips and Ella Stewart.

JOAN MANTLE MUSIC TRUST BURSARY ($200)

In memory of Joan Mantle, honouring a graduating student who excels in music, academics and community. Presented to Lily Hore.

MASONIC LODGE EDUCATION BURSARY ($540)

Presented by Doric Lodge #455, Eastern Manitoulin, to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education and who has demonstrated courtesy, fairness, honesty and consideration for others. Presented to Jasmine Clark.

JOHN & JENNIE McCULLOCH MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Mya Otosquaiob.

MARIA McDERMID MEMORIAL BURSARY ($100)

Awarded in fond memory of a passionate Manitoulin educator, Mrs. Maria McDermid, to a deserving student who has demonstrated perseverance, good attendance and community involvement. Presented to Jary White.

Kal Alhadi

ADAM McDONALD MEMORIAL BURSARY ($500)

Awarded to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Kal Alhadi.

DR. R.B. MCQUAY & DR. J.B. MCQUAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($300)

Donated by Ms. Elizabeth McQuay and Ms. Jan McQuay to the Ontario Scholar who obtained the highest average in their graduating year and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Rachel Sheppard.

MEEKER’S MANAGEMENT SERVICES BURSARY ($250 each)

Donated by Mike & Sharon Meeker to a male and female continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gabriella Corbiere and Ben Marshall.

GWEN MIDDAUGH-YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY ($225)

In fond memory of Gwen Middaugh-Young, presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a trades-related field. Presented to Connor Mack.

BRADLEY MIDDLETON MEMORIAL BURSARY ($500)

In fond memory of Brad Middleton, presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Kal Alhadi.

MILLENNIUM BURSARY ($750 per year, up to $3,000)

Awarded by two anonymous benefactors to provide financial support to a MSS graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. The award will support the recipient with $750 per year providing that the student remains in school, to a maximum of four years ($3,000). Presented to Taylor Smith.

MILLS TOWNSHIP CITIZENS ASSOCIATION BURSARY ($150)

To a deserving student from Mills Township continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

MINDEMOYA GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY ($200)

To assist a graduate pursuing post-secondary education. Presented to Sydney Hallett.

Katelyn Taylor

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL AUXILIARY BURSARY ($500 each)

To six graduates continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented to Mackenzie Cortes, Jessica Craig, Zoe Smith, Katelyn Taylor, Shaylee Taylor and Amber Wahl.

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL RETIRED STAFF BURSARY ($150)

To assist a graduate continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented to Sydney Hallett.

MINDEMOYA MEDICAL CLINIC BURSARY ($500)

Donated by the physicians of the Mindemoya Medical Clinic, in memory of Dr. John B. McQuay to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health-related field. Presented to Amber Wahl.

MINDEMOYA MINOR HOCKEY BURSARY ($250)

To assist a former Mindemoya Minor Hockey player continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Ethan Smith.

MINDEMOYA MISSIONARY CHURCH BURSARY ($500 each)

Awarded to two deserving graduates who are pursing further education. Presented to Amanda Gillespie and Marjorie Scott.

NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS BURSARY ($300 each)

Awarded to two Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Rheanne Green and Olivia Hall.

Ella Stewart

ONTARIO SCHOLARS (24 certificates)

Presented to the Ontario Scholars of Manitoulin Secondary School who received an average of 80% or more in their top six, 4U/4M/4C/4O courses. Presented to Kal Alhadi, Britney Biedermann, Nikki Boyle, Jasmine Clark, Gabriella Corbiere, Mackenzie Cortes, Jessica Craig, Alex Dawson, Rheanne Green, Olivia Hall, Nathan Janoki, Avery Lentir, Ben Marshall, Mya Otosquaiob, Connor Phillips, Austin Purvis, Marjorie Scott, Rachel Sheppard, Taylor Smith, Zoe Smith, Ella Stewart, Madison Swihart, Paige VanderWeerden and Amber Wahl.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, SPANISH RIVER CHAPTER, #237 BURSARY ($200)

To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jasmine Clark.

ORR’S VALUMART BURSARY ($500)

Awarded to deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Katelyn Taylor.

WES PARKINSON MEMORIAL BURSARY ($100)

Olivia Hall

Donated by Stan & Beth Ferguson in fond memory of Wes Parkinson to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Olivia Hall.

BRUCE POPE MEMORIAL BURSARY ($300)

In fond memory of Bruce Pope, presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Jacob Hallaert.

TOM PORTER MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

Awarded in memory of former MSS English teacher Tom Porter to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Abby Smith.

PRINCIPAL’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP ($100)

Donated by Principal Jamie Mohamed to the student who has exhibited outstanding leadership throughout their secondary school career. Presented to Mackenzie Cortes.

PRO-GAS ENERGY SERVICES ($250 each)

Awarded to two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a technical related field. Presented to Teigan Seabrook and John Tolsma.

PROVIDENCE BAY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY ($250 each)

To two graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Alex Dawson and Jary White.

RAINBOW DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD STUDENT SENATE BURSARY ($100)

Arranged by Miss Elysha Pinkerton, former student senator, presented to a graduate who obtained the highest overall average in their graduating year and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Rachel Sheppard.

RONA, BUILDERS OF A BETTER TOMORROW BURSARY ($125 each)

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gabriella Corbiere and Nikki Boyle.

ROTARY CLUB OF GORE BAY BURSARY ($500)

To a deserving Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Lily Hore.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #177 BURSARY ($250 each)

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gregory Mishibinijima and Shaylee Taylor.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #514 WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY ($300)

To a Western Manitoulin graduate, continuing post-secondary education, who is the child or grandchild of Branch #514 members. Presented to Reece Carter.

ROYAL CANADIAN SEA CADETS OF MANITOULIN BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF ED KIFT ($200)

Donated by the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Manitoulin, in memory of Ed Kift to a former Sea Cadet continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Nicholas Harper.

SCIENCE NORTH AWARD (Gift certificate)

Donated by Science North and presented to a student who shows passion, purpose and promise in science. Presented to Rachel Sheppard.

SEEDS OF JOY BURSARY ($200)

Awarded to a female graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Aryanna Recollet-Pitawanakwat.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR BURSARY, AGRICULTURE ($250)

Presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in agriculture. Presented to Taylor Smith.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR BURSARY, ARTS & CULTURE ($250)

Presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in arts and culture. Presented to Mya Otosquaiob.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR (20 certificates)

Awarded to 20 students who have completed the ministry requirements for a Specialist High Skills Major, Agriculture & Arts & Culture red seal on their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Presented to Nikki Boyle, Avery Byce, Carter Byers, Zachary Carr, Mackenzie Cortes, Jessica Craig, Mickey-Lynn Deeg, Tanner Golder, Olivia Hall, Lily Hore, Randi Lynn Lovelace, Jasen Millette, Mya Otosquaiob, Connor Phillips, Holly Sagle, Avery Sheppard, Rachel Sheppard, Taylor Smith, Ella Stewart and Morgan Wall-Varey.

SPLIT RAIL BREWERY BURSARY ($125 each)

Presented to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Randi Lynn Lovelace and Shania Roy.

SPRING BAY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH BURSARY ($500 each)

To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Alex Dawson and John Tolsma.

CHRISTOPHER & LORAINE STEWART AWARD ($500)

Awarded to an MSS student continuing post-secondary education, who has exhibited courage in the face of adversity, overcoming personal hardship and for academic improvement. Presented to Rachel Sheppard.

TECHNICAL TRADE & APPRENTICESHIP BURSARY ($150)

To a deserving graduate who is pursuing their career in the workplace, a trade or trade apprenticeship. Presented to John Tolsma.

TEHKUMMAH FIRST RESPONSE BURSARY ($100)

Donated by the Tehkummah First Response Team to a graduate pursuing their education in a medical related field. Presented to Amber Wahl.

TEHKUMMAH TOWNSHIP BURSARY ($100 each)

Presented to two deserving graduates who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Taylor Smith and Trinity Leeson.

TEHKUMMAH TRIANGLE CLUB BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF MEL BOWERMAN ($300)

Presented to a deserving graduate from the South Baymouth or Tehkummah area who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Trinity Leeson.

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH PASTORAL CHARGE SCHOLARSHIP ($250)

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Teigan Seabrook.

Caleb Byers

TWILIGHT CLUB OF PROVIDENCE BAY BURSARY ($200)

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Caleb Byers.

U.C.C.M. ANISHNAABE POLICE BURSARY ($200 each)

Presented to two First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Randi Lynn Lovelace and Shania Roy.

UNITED CHIEFS AND COUNCILS OF MNIDOO MNISING BURSARY ($200 each)

To assist two deserving First Nation students continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Gregory Mishibinijima and Grant King.

IRENE WOOD-CADIEUX MEMORIAL BURSARY ($200)

Donated by the Little Current United Church Outreach Program, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented to Abby Smith.

MARJORIE YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY ($150)

Donated by Mark & Bonnie Young in memory of Marjorie Young to a deserving graduate continuing their post-secondary education in a medical related field. Presented to Sydney Hallett.