Manitoulin Secondary School recognized for Go Green efforts

M’CHIGEENG – Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) has been recognized with a Go Green Globe award by the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) for 2021.

RDSB paid tribute to its dedicated employees and community partners with the 2020 and 2021 awards for outstanding contribution to the co-curricular program, community partnership awards, the Go Green Globe awards, awards for excellence, the Barbara Konarek Memorial Award and the William N. Roman Teacher of the Year award. Employees with 25 and 35 years of service were also recognized.

The annual board awards honour “esteemed staff and valued community partners who make Rainbow schools great places to be.”

“These awards represent a rich tradition of honouring excellence in Rainbow schools,” said board chair Doreen Dewar. “We are proud of all recipients for their commitment. On behalf of the board I congratulate all recipients for their outstanding achievement.”

MSS received a Go Green Globe Award for 2021. MSS earned a platinum certification in 2020, the highest level possible with EcoSchools Canada. Extensive renovations increased student access to the outdoors courtyard, home to fruit trees and garden beds filled with colourful vegetables grown by students in the Specialist High Schools Major in Agriculture. A bee colony helps local pollinators and honey production and the school’s active greenhouses produce flowers, vegetables and herbs for the community.

Students collect weekly recycling from classrooms to divert waste from landfills. They host school yard cleanups each spring and fall at MSS, and extend their reach for Earth Day to include ditch cleanups across Manitoulin Island, and adjusted waste handling techniques for increased protection during the pandemic. Used batteries and electronics are collected for recycling, and natural materials such as metal straws and wood tooth brushes are sold to reduce plastic waste.

Students also gained greater perspective on environmental initiatives at a local “Green” conference, and have taken part in water walks from all ends of Manitoulin Island to promote clean water.