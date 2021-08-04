Manitoulin selected as one of 15 best places to visit in Canada

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Island has been listed as one of the 15 best places to visit in Canada!

On July 11, the editors of Lonely Planet presented their list of the 15 best places to visit in Canada. “Canada has it all. Quite literally. The world’s second biggest nation is home to hulking mountains, lakes as large as countries, an Arctic Archipelago, a vast network of natural pools-even its very own desert,” the article reads. “Encapsulating the very notion of the great outdoors visitors could spend months gawking at big skies, ancient evergreens, and canyons so deep that a stack of 12 double-decker buses wouldn’t reach the top. Even Canada’s beaches will set off the jealousy metre.”

“So what to see? Whales, polar bears, moose? Choice marinas, culinary magicians, Indigenous villages, Inuit art? The options are endless, but that’s why we’re here. These are the 15 best places to visit in Canada.”

Manitoulin Island was listed as the 10th best place in Canada and best place in Canada for sustainable travel. “The largest freshwater island in the world, floating right in Lake Huron’s midst. Manitoulin is a slowpoke place of beaches and summery cottages, jagged expanses of white quartzite and granite outcroppings edge the shoreline and lead to stunning vistas.”

“First Nations culture pervades, and the Island’s eight communities collaborate to offer local foods (wild rice, corn soup) and eco-adventures (canoeing, horseback riding, biking). Powwows add drumming, dancing and story-telling to the mix.”