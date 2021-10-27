Manitowaning Haunted House Tour seeks more households to join their ghastly route

ASSIGINACK – The popular Manitowaning Haunted House Tour returns this year and is looking for a few more creepy locations to join the route. The tour takes place on October 29 and runs from 7:30 pm to 9 pm.

Thanks to an outstanding group of volunteers, the Haunted House Tour has always been a big hit with folks of all ages as they make their way through the streets of Manitowaning onboard decorated haywagons, but this year, due to COVID, the haunted ride was unable to take place. So the Haunted House tour is standing in this year.

The tour is done in your own vehicle. First, participants go to the Assiginack arena and pay $5 and get a map of all the houses on the tour. Then you follow the map as you drive around to see the haunted houses. All proceeds go to the Manitoulin Secondary School Living Well Locker. The organizers are looking for a few more haunted houses, so those who would like to participate are asked to email info@assiginack.ca.