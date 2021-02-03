Manor resident seeking unused occasion cards to spread joy

LITTLE CURRENT – A Manitoulin Centennial Manor resident is hoping Islanders will drop off any unwanted or unused occasion cards so that she might help to brighten the days of her fellow residents and the staff who work there.

Lori Landriault, originally from Massey, is known around the long-term care home as a bit of a social convenor, Julie Omnet, Manor activities director, tells The Expositor. Ms. Landriault enjoys delivering the residents’ mail, which allows her time to stop and say hello to everyone she meets. Lately she’s been delivering cards to all those who might need a bit of cheering up.

In November, Ms. Landriault’s roommate passed away so she found a sympathy card to send to the family, but before mailing it she got everyone to sign it too. She heard back from the family, thanking her for the kind gesture and telling her how much the card meant to them. Ms. Landriault said she realized how a simple gesture can mean so much.

“It’s something very basic, simple, and it puts a smile on their faces,” she said of her Manor family when they receive one of her cards.

“Since we don’t have visitors coming in anymore,, people here can be very sad,” Ms. Landriault added, noting that getting a card on a down day, or a special one too, can make a big difference in helping to lighten one’s mood. “Plus, I’m bored to tears—I need to do something!” she laughed.

Ms. Omnet said Ms. Landriault has even discovered when staff birthdays are and makes sure that the Manor staffers always get a card signed by all the residents, which are greatly appreciated. “We’re all a big family,” Ms. Landriault offered.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Valentines would be appreciated, as would any and all cards for every occasion, unused of course.

To help Ms. Landriault on her mission to spread a little joy, unused cards can be dropped off in the Manor’s vestibule, just inside the front doors and left in the cheerful box located there. The vestibule is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.