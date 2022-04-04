MARGARET ANNE ROBERTSON

October 13, 1964 – March 30, 2022

It is with deep sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Anne Robertson, after her short stay at the Mindemoya Hospital, on March 30, 2022 in her 57th year. She was a daughter of Roy and the late Mary Anne (White) Robertson. A “Sister” to Andy (Wanda) Robertson and Suzanne (Mike) Duguay. A special aunt to Zane (Erin) Robertson and Kirsten (Chad) Harvey, and a great-aunt to Oliver Harvey. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. Margaret Anne AKA “Twiggy” (among many other nick names) persevered through many challenges in her life with her strength, determination and love. She was a proud member of the Gore Bay Legion Branch #514. Margaret Anne was very generous with her time when others needed a hand. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, playing games and music. Most importantly, she treasured her time with family and friends. Margaret Anne’s smile, laugh and sense of humour will be treasured memories for all that know and love her.

“Rest In Peace”

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place and Celebration of Life will be conducted at the Legion Branch #514 at a later date. In honour of Margaret Anne, donations may be made the to the Gore Bay Legion Branch #514 or to a donation of your choice.