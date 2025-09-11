MARIAN EVELYN HENRY

(née Sprackett)

January 16, 1933 – August 29, 2025

Marian Evelyn Henry (née Sprackett) died peacefully on August 29, 2025, in Ottawa at the age of 92. Born in Gilmour, Ontario, on January 16, 1933 to Mary and Ross Sprackett, Marian was the daughter between two brothers. She grew up surrounded by a close-knit family of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents in a small, vibrant hamlet. Her grandfather (Jim), father (Ross) and uncle (Don), ran a steam powered sawmill which was the main employer in the area. She became accustomed to hard work at a young age, helping her mother run the boarding home for the workers at the mill and doing chores on the family farmstead. Summers were spent at their beloved cottage at “the lake,” where she would eventually take her own family for cherished summer holidays. Marian attended nursing college at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Peterborough, Ontario, graduating in 1954. She then accepted a position at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, where she met a young doctor who jokingly asked, “I’m looking for a gal with a million dollars – do you have any money?” She married Dr. Jack Henry in 1955 and they had four children: Greg, Lisa, Lauren and Philip. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marian was always active and encouraged those around her to be active as well, especially outdoors. She instilled in her children a love of nature and environmental stewardship. Marian was naturally athletic and enjoyed skiing, hiking, sailing and camping, she encouraged her children to ski, skate,and swim. She loved boating and exploring the North Channel’s beautiful islands and beaches. Perhaps the most frequent admonishment to her kids was “Go outside!” Marian had a long and dynamic nursing career. She returned to nursing when her youngest son, Philip, was in high school and eventually became the Director of Nursing at the Manitoulin Health Centre. She ended her career as a public health nurse at the Wikwemikong Health Centre, where she often spoke of the strong camaraderie and sense of fun among the staff – “laughter is the best medicine.” Marian had great respect for those with whom she worked and was well liked and respected in return. She retired in 1995 and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travelling to Costa Rica, western Canada, California and Europe. A lifelong passion of hers was the United Church in Little Current. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving various pastoral and operational committees, teaching Sunday School, and leading a vibrant CGIT group for many years during the 1970s. Alumni from her CGIT groups often returned to visit her in later years, which she loved. Marian lived in Little Current for 69 years before moving to a retirement home in Ottawa in 2022 to be closer to her family. That year she received a Certificate of Appreciation from the town for her many years of service and contributions to the community. Her greatest source of pride was her family. She relished time spent with her grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Gramma.” Marian will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as someone who listened and cared. She lived with determination, grace and a strong sense of community service. Marian was predeceased by her parents, brother Ted, youngest son Philip (1982) and husband Jack (1985). She is survived by her brother Keith Sprackett, son Greg (Lesley), daughters Lisa (John) and Lauren (Glen), eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Timberwalk Retirement Community and the Extendicare Crossing Bridge Long-term Care Home in Ottawa. A private burial will take place in Little Current, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations in Marian’s memory can be made to the Little Current United Church, Doctors Without Borders, Covenant House, Canadian Wildlife Federation or a charity of your choice. Memories of Marian can be shared at the following site: https://firstmemorialfairview.com/obituaries/marian-evelyn-henry-nee-sprackett/.