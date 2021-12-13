MARION ESTELLE HEMBRUFF

Marion Estelle Hembruff passed away peacefully, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in her 86th year. Special sister-in-law of Stan Allen and Pat Hembruff. Dear aunt of Laurie (Michael) Addison, Robert Allen, Reuben (Sharon) Allen, Stacy (Mark) Ostland, Kevin (Laura) Hembruff, Connie (Jamie) Still and Dana (Karen) Hembruff. Also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Predeceased by her parents Reuben and Vera (Hopkin) Hembruff, sister Jeanette Allen and brother James Hembruff. Estelle lived her life in Manitowaning until 1996 when she moved to the Manitoulin Lodge. As a youngster, she enjoyed the water, her peg board, and rocking in her chair. She always loved flipping through magazines and running her fingers over her collection of combs. She will forever be remembered as “Polliwog”, an endearment given to her by her Mom. A private family service will be held in 2022. Memorial donations may be made to the Angel Bus as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca