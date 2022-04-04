MARY “AGNES” OSAWAMICK

October 31, 1934 – March 30, 2022

In loving memory of Mary “Agnes” Osawamick who passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North at the age of 87 on March 30, 2022. She will be missed by her loving sister Mary Jane (Chris) and brothers Peter and Edward. Agnes will be lovingly remembered by John (Francine), Susan (Greg), Dylan, Nancy, Jesse (Kyla), Tim, Alvin, Roxanne, Samantha, Darrell (Shelly), and Mark. Agnes was predeceased by her parents Sam and Clara, her sisters Margaret and Theresa, and her brothers Ivan, Vincent, John M, and James. As per Agnes’ request there will be no visitation, wake, or funeral service. Cremation only. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.