MARY ELIZABETH TOULOUSE (nee Owl)

Mary Elizabeth Toulouse (Owl), of Sagamok Anishnawbek, passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on March 26, 2022 at the age of 80. Beloved wife to the late D’Arcy Toulouse (2013). Dear daughter to the late Jack and Sarah (Sissenah) Owl. Loving mother to Donna, Kevin (Julie), Gary (Crystal), Connie of Ottawa, Marcel (Nora) and June (Damain) of London. Predeceased by Rhonda, Cynthia and Valentine. Cherished grandmother to Darcy, Curtis, Dylan, Christian, Sarah, Hannah, Phoenix, Alexandra, Ariel, Kathy, Donovan, Joseph, Grace and Lily. Great-grandmother to Sasha, Natalie, Darcy, Christopher, Emily, Shae-Lynn, Izabella, Zannah, Keenan and Sonny. Great-great-grandmother to Kamea. Dear sister to the predeceased: William (Rosina), Fredrick (Nancy), Christopher, Georgina (Wilson), Beatrice, Joseph (Valerie), Leida (Wilfred), Wilfred (Christine), Elsie (Henry), Martha (Agnus) and Archie. Also will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

“Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words. It is virtually impossible to move on from the memory of losing the women who sacrificed happiness in her own life so that you could have a better one. A mother’s love is truly irreplaceable.”

Visitation started March 29, 2022 at 11 am in the Multi Ed Centre, Sagamok. Funeral Service was in the Multi Ed Centre on March 31, 2022 at 11 am. Cremation followed. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.