M’Chigeeng First Nation Chief Morgen Hare reinstated 

M’CHIGEENG—M’Chigeeng First Nation Chief Morgen Hare has been reinstated to his leadership position, after a decision in court last week.

In a message to M’Chigeeng First Nation and membership, M’Chigeeng band council, in a release last week reported, “On December 9, M’Chigeeng First Nation council received an interim decision in the legal matter between M’Chigeeng First Nation and Morgen Hare. Council would like to inform the community and membership that Mr. Hare will be reinstated to the office of the Chief immediately.”

“Community operations will continue as usual and will not be disrupted,” the M’Chigeeng council release states, “This decision is an interim decision until the final hearing about the removal and the call for the general election. The final hearing will be on February 11, 2026. At that hearing, the federal court will examine all evidence and arguments and will issue a decision about whether Chief Hare will be permanently reinstated.”

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we follow the court’s direction. We remain committed to serving the best interests of M’Chigeeng First Nation and its membership during this period, and at all times moving forward,” the notice reads. “We will continue to update the community on future developments.”

“As you may be aware, Morgen Hare challenged the decision of council to remove him from office, (a decision) made June 30, 2025. The challenge has been proceeding in federal court. As part of that hearing, Chief Hare asked the court to reinstate him until the court makes a final decision. Today’s court decision is about the interim reinstatement. Chief Hare will remain in office until the court makes a final decision about the chief’s removal. At that time, we expect that court will also rule about whether the general election scheduled for May 2026 can proceed.”

As was reported previously, Mr. Hare said he had been dismissed by M’Chigeeng First Nation band council on June 30 and had brought an application to federal court to have the decision declared unlawful. He declared the dismissal was contrary to the First Nations custom election code and is unreasonable. He is seeking a court order to make sure that council takes no steps to interfere with his fulfilling his duties as chief or to replace him through a by-election. He has previously explained he had taken a medical leave of absence with written confirmation from his doctor, but council dismissed him on the basis of having missed three consecutive council meetings.

Mr. Hare was originally elected in September 2023. The grounds for his application reads, “Gimaa Hare has not been afforded procedural fairness as it relates to councils June 30, 2025 decision to remove him from the office of chief. Council has not provided the justification and explanation required in communicating the reasons of its decision and Gimaa Hare has not been provided with a full opportunity to respond to the allegations against him as set out in council’s June 30, 2025 decision.”

Mr. Hare said he received a letter from the M’Chigeeng administration office which stated, “As determined by M’Chigeeng First Nation Council on June 30, 2025. In section 11 of the M’Chigeeng First Nation custom election code states the position of a council member will be deemed vacant if, during the term of office, the council member fails to attend more than three consecutive council meetings without, what is in the opinion of council reasonable excuse.”

“It has been recognized that Morgen Hare has failed to attend more than three consecutive meetings,” the M’Chigeeng council letter continued. “In addition, after reviewing various forms of information, it is also the decision of the council that he did not have a reasonable excuse.”