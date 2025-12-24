M’Chigeeng man faces fraud charges

M’CHIGEENG—A complex fraud investigation has resulted in multiple charges being laid against a male from M’Chigeeng First Nation.

In August 2025, the Anishinabek Police Service received a report from an individual from Sagamok Anishnawbek who had purchased a sea can from a recycling business on Manitoulin Island. The victim had made payment for the sea can via e-transfer, but subsequently contacted police after the sea can was not delivered as promised by the business operator. Further investigation revealed that there are multiple victims, all of whom did not receive the goods for which they had made payment, the Anishinabek Police Service release noted.

On December 9, a 48-year-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation was arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“This investigation is ongoing,” reported the Anishinabek Police Service. “We are requesting those who believe they may have been victimized by this same recycling business to contact investigators at 705-865-2868. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers guarantees the anonymity of tipsters and doesn’t ask for personal information. Tips that lead to successful investigations and resolutions may be eligible for cash rewards. Miigwech to UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service for their support and assistance on this investigation.”