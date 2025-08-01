Sponsored Content

After nearly two decades of heartfelt stewardship, the beloved Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant—a cherished landmark on Manitoulin Island—is being offered for sale. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history, a destination that has welcomed guests from around the world with warmth, charm, and breathtaking beauty. Whether you’re seeking a turnkey lifestyle business, a personal retreat, or a chance to carry forward the legacy of a true Canadian treasure, the story of “Grace” is ready for its next chapter.

Meldrum Bay Inn: A Port of Call and Comfort

Imagine a place where country charm and the wonders of a bygone era inspire and enchant your every day. Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant is renowned by patrons and pleasure seekers alike as a place to relax and restore your senses. Pristine, calm waters and serene, natural beauty conjure emotions and memories where all of your senses are heightened, triggered, and tantalized in perfect harmony. Sunrises, shorelines and scapes, a myriad of water colours, with top notes of perfumed lilies, fireweed, and lapping lakes. Memorabilia of bygone eras, faint sounds of the harbour, calming coos of mourning doves, and the echoing tremolos of loons feeding in the morning mist—these are the turns and tide pools that comfort us to our core. That’s the beauty of the Meldrum Bay Inn. It’s a retreat with restorative energy, a feeling that brings balance and calm.

Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant

“We call her Grace,” referring to the historic inn. “We bought the house on a whim and decided we were exactly where we were meant to be.” Owners Shirin and Bob devoted years to restoring and refurbishing the home to its original grandeur. In our hearts, we knew we had to show “Grace” the grace she deserved. We were dedicated and proud to call this place our home. Patrons came year after year, and Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant became known and recognized island-wide as the most comfortable and charming home away from home by its cherished community and visitors alike. Meldrum Bay Inn is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. This esteemed and enchanting home offers practical live-work flex space as a cozy and comfortable turnkey retreat. It provides a peaceful escape for travellers seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

A Home Away from Home

Meldrum Bay Inn is far more than her walls, windows, and roof. It’s a place of memories, milestones, marriages, memorials, mementos, mindful meals in intimate settings, cozy conversations, and calm before bedtime. Those fleeting minutes and moments we catch and capture when we come up for air in between our busy schedules, holidays, and observances. Reflections dance on the bay as we reflect and remember to take a minute. Meldrum Bay Inn is, and always has been, an iconic “home away from home” and the culinary beacon of its grassroots community. Always familiar, inviting, congenial, and comfortable—a place where Canadian tradition is tastefully paired with custom finishes and features, Old World heritage, country charm, and serendipity. Surround yourself with the beauty and bounty of Meldrum Bay on the North Channel—the legendary landscape, the water, the crackling fires. A place of peace and gathering, a pinnacle and beacon of a community—its heritage, and the families, friends, and neighbours that surround it. Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant is the keynote to the songs and stories of everyone who has ever stayed awhile.

Warm Your Heart, Refresh Your Spirit

This turnkey retreat and beautifully updated home holds endless treasures waiting to be discovered. Seven tastefully decorated and adorned guest rooms take you back in time, complemented by a top-floor, top-tier private living space. Intimate, well-appointed dining and living areas. A licensed restaurant boasting elegant patios and generous landscapes. The perfect wraparound porch/covered veranda to enjoy harbor views or hum a favorite song under the stars. This home’s character, charm, warmth, and rich history make it not only a landmark but the stuff of legends, lyrics, and long, lingering celebrations—gatherings that etch into memory and eternally warm your heart and refresh your spirit. This magnificent home holds the key to your heart and happiness. “The home has history and has her own story,” said owner Shirin. Under the thoughtful stewardship of its longtime owners, the inn has become a true home-away-from-home—a place where guests return not just for the scenery but for the sense of connection, warmth, and peace they find within its walls.

The Magic of Meldrum Bay

Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant boasts nineteenth-century nostalgia with modern amenities. Guests recall:

“Cozy conversations on the wraparound porch while taking in the mesmerizing views of the bay and North Channel.”

“I love nature, and this house reflects that.”

Guests emphatically share:

“This is one of the hidden gems on the island with the best sunrises and moonrises—and gardens that bring you comfort,” said Shirin.

“Anyone who has ever visited knows summer just isn’t summer without a visit to the Meldrum Bay Inn,” guests revel.

The magical atmosphere, surrounded by nature’s bounty—this is where nature and nurture meet. Shirin and Bob kept the place humming and happy for years. The returning guests, gardens, and hummingbirds approve!

“Playful hummingbirds and panoramic views… the ambiance, aesthetic, atmosphere, ample spaces to breathe, relax, unwind, celebrate friends and family and make beautiful memories.”

Meldrum Bay Inn, also known as Grace, continues to earn high accolades and rave reviews.

“Meldrum Bay Inn is a home away from home for many. Our hope is that someone will fall in love with her like we did.”

“She has given us 18 years of success, happiness, and joy. She has made us very proud, and our hearts are full. It is time for someone new to open her doors and hear her stories and song.”

