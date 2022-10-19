MHC Auxiliary News￼

﻿The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Auxiliary continues to carry out its mandate as stated in the Constitution: “to assist the Manitoulin Health Centre in every way possible in the interests of the best patient care.” It is evident in our decision making that patient care is our focus.

At the regular meeting held on October 13 reporting, planning and decisions made were the main items.

To continue to invest in patient care, funds must be raised. The yard sale in July was a super success. The coin boxes at various locations continue to do really well. The book sales at the Farmers’ Market on Saturdays came close to last year’s total and In Memoriam continues to receive donations. The showcase continues to be open and the sales help to boost our bottom line. A sincere thank you for your generosity in supporting these projects. Donations to the Auxiliary can be made at any time at the hospital (specify Auxiliary) or by sending a cheque or e-transfer to Marilee Hore at manddhore@hotmail.ca by email.

To continue our dedication to patient services a motion was passed at the meeting to make a donation of $10,000 towards the purchase of equipment used to diagnose heart conditions so patients can be treated appropriately.

Reports indicate that volunteerism has slipped dramatically. The MHC Auxiliary has its foundation of active members but new members are needed to keep the auxiliary functioning now and in the future. Consider sharing your time to benefit others. Join the Auxiliary! Call or email Auxiliary Membership representative Lynn Diebel as indicated below. She is aware that all members do not receive email notification of meetings or other information. Please contact Lynn at 705-936-7136 or email her at jldiebel58@gmail.com so all benefit from being an important part of the group. The next meeting is Thursday. November 10 at 7 pm in the United Church Hall,

Mark December 10 on your calendar so you don’t miss the Dessert Social, entertainment and silent auction to be held in the Little Current United Church Hall. Details will follow. Businesses or groups who would help by donating an item should call Dawn Orr at 368-2608.

The ability of the Auxiliary to provide patient services depends on you. All donations and other support is important.