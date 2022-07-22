MHC in Little Current declares COVID-19 outbreak at in-patient unit

Little Current – The Manitoulin Health Centre (“MHC”) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 within our in-patient unit at the Little Current site. Under the Public Health Authority, an outbreak is declared when two or more patients have tested positive with COVID-19.

Effective immediately, visitation at the Little Current site in-patient unit will be suspended with the exception of immediate family for palliative patients, for minor patients (under the age of 18) and obstetrics. The Emergency Department remains open for emergencies only.

Please note, due to an increase of COVID-19 circulating in the community, we are resuming active screening at the entrances of the Little Current and Mindemoya sites. All persons who attend MHC must wear a mask at all times. If arriving on site with a cloth mask, you will be asked to replace it with a MHC issued mask.

The staff and Management of MHC wish to remind the public to remain calm. We must be diligent about following the guidelines as set out by Public Health. If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts for local vaccine clinic information.

For any media inquiries, please contact Kelly Timmermans.