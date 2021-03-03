MHC Little Current Aux. will host first-ever virtual telethon

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC)’s Little Current Auxiliary is hosting its first-ever virtual fundraising event, a telethon featuring some well-known Island artists, taking place on Facebook Live on Saturday, March 13.

So far the telethon will feature the musical stylings of beloved Island musicians Robbie Shawana, Doug Hore and Maurice Labelle with more guests to be announced soon.

To take part in the telethon, head to Robbie Shawana’s Facebook page at 2 pm on March 13 and settle in to enjoy the down-home sounds of these famous Island players.

To make your pledges, e-transfer information will be provided that day through Mr. Shawana’s Facebook page, but good old fashioned cheques can also be sent to auxiliary treasurer Marilee Hore at PO Box 331, Little Current, P0P 1K0.

“All donations will make a great difference as our opportunities for fundraising are greatly reduced,” Laila Kiviaho, MHC media relations officer, told The Expositor. “We anticipate much support across the Island and from many auxiliary friends from ‘away.’ Sincere thanks to Carole Labelle for her organization.”

“This is our first ever attempt at a virtual project like this—our first step into the virtual world,” Ms. Kiviaho added, noting that in order to keep up the auxiliary’s good works, the group realized had no choice but to take this leap forward to continue its fundraising efforts.

“We really miss seeing everyone at the hospital and they miss seeing us, but there’s nothing we can do as we’re not allowed there at this time,” she added. “It’s an important connection to have—a symbiotic relationship.”

For more information on the telethon, which will take place on Saturday March 13 at 2 pm, contact Ms. Labelle at 705-368-3376.