MHC Little Current site receives a stained glass gift for palliative unit

LITTLE CURRENT – Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC)’s Little Current site was honoured and proud to receive a beautiful piece of art from Barb Edwards of Edwards Art Studios in Kagawong recently.

Barb Edwards, with support from the Little Current Hospital Auxiliary, presented MHC with one of her original stained glass pieces titled ‘New Day.’ The 40” x 40” piece will be displayed in the Little Current palliative care unit for all to admire for years to come.

When asked why it was important, Ms. Edwards replied, “I was happy to do it for the hospital and felt very privileged to have been asked, especially for the palliative care unit.”

Ms. Edwards took her love of Manitoulin and was inspired by the nature and landscape of the Island. She said she wanted to bring that feeling into the room with the hopes that it would be familiar to those in the unit and it might provide a bit of comfort.

Lynn Foster, CEO of MHC said, “This piece, as well as the one displayed at the Mindemoya site are shared as a result of a comment received from a loved one who spent time in the palliative suite. This is one example that demonstrates the importance of working with MHC and forwarding feedback. Without that feedback, these beautiful pieces of artistry would not be touching the lives of others. Thank you so much to Barb and to the hospital auxiliary for thinking of our palliative care patients.”

Ms. Edwards has owned and operated Edwards Art Studios, located in Kagawong, alongside her husband and fellow artist Richard for over 25 years. Ms. Edwards specializes in glass and textiles. The gallery operates seasonally from the May long weekend until Thanksgiving.