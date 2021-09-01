MHC raise their Pride flag

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) proudly raised the Pride flag on August 20 in support of our 2SLGBTQ community.

Paula Fields, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC said, “(MHC’s) mission is, ‘to contribute to the health and well-being of all who come to us in need.’ We take pride in providing equal access and care to all community members regardless of age, sex, race or identity. We truly strive to live our values of respect, passion and truth. We stand with the community in celebrating Pride Week.”

“Supported by our cultural safety, engagement and inclusion committee, MHC is building an inclusive culture and space for patients, physicians, learners, staff, and volunteers,” said Tim Vine, MHC co-CEO. “Raising the Pride flag this week is a small, but important, gesture in our continued effort to ensure MHC is a safe and inclusive space for all that comes to us in need.”

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), “although lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer identified (LGBTQ) people are as diverse as the general Canadian population in their experiences of mental health and well-being, they face higher risks for some mental health issues due to the effects of discrimination and the social determinants of health. Socio-economic factors (or determinants) play a key role in mental health and well being for all of us and are particularly important for marginalized populations. Three significant determinants of positive mental health and wellbeing include social inclusion, freedom from discrimination and violence, and access to economic resources. LGBTQ people experience stigma and discrimination across their life spans, and are targets of sexual and physical assault, harassment and hate crimes.”