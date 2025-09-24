Mindemoya Auxiliary donates $14K to hospital fundraising campaign

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—The September 17 meeting of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Mindemoya Auxiliary was highlighted by a $14,000 donation from the auxiliary to the MHC Smart Infusion Pump.

“On behalf of the Manitoulin Health Centre, and of course, the board of directors, thank you very much for your generous donation,” said MHC Board Chair Dennis McGregor. “I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, I think a lot of people still don’t understand or don’t realize that the hospitals aren’t funded for their capital costs or their equipment costs. It’s saints like your organizing group and the Little Current group, service clubs, and the Legions that we couldn’t do without.”

Chair McGregor noted that he recently sent a letter off to the Minister of Health on the subject, again. “I kind of bite my tongue when I say that because last time I did, that was when we were looking for funding for this ever-ongoing locum doctors’ shortage that we have.”

“It’s not funny, but they mandate so much stuff and then they don’t fund it,” he said. “We had our one hit electronic health files. That costs $5 million and not a dime came from the province.”

“If the public knew how much, and especially here in the North, how small rural Northern hospitals are more underfunded than the southern ones. The southern ones have got the population and they also have the big corporations and whatnot that they can rely on for some of their donations,”

“So, thank God for the work that you people do and all the other organizations that help us,” said Chair McGregor, adding “next time MPP Bill Rosenberg comes up, rattle his chain.” Mr. McGregor said, “We tried at least five or six times since he’s been elected to contact him—by email, phone, left full messages—to come and meet with us to discuss our concerns and our priorities, and we didn’t hear back until, ironically, about three weeks ago. Paula (MHC CEO) and myself were having lunch at the Anchor Inn and who’s sitting at the table a few seats down is Bill Rosenberg and his assistant, so I’m not afraid to speak up.”

Smart infusion pumps are a vital investment in the health of Island patients, noted Mr. McGregor, pointing out the units help reduce medication errors, ensure precise dosing, and allow healthcare professionals to deliver care with even greater confidence. “For a rural community like Manitoulin,” he notes, “this technology is a game-changer—bringing urban-level innovation to the local bedside.”