Mindemoya Auxiliary News

What a difference a year makes! This report should have been read at the fall fundraiser, but both the spring and fall luncheon, bazaar and bake sale have had to be cancelled. Our raffle is on hold.

Since March, we have managed to have one teleconference meeting and an actual face-to-face meeting, so we were able to get some business done.

We are currently unable to prepare and distribute patient care bags. If anyone has hotel sizes of shampoo and conditioner to donate, we would gladly take them off your hands. We could also really use sample sized tubes of toothpaste. We will continue to collect them until we can get back into the hospital. You can leave messages on our Facebook page, ‘Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary,’ to co-ordinate donations.

We will again contribute six $500 bursaries to Manitoulin Secondary School Student Aid Fund, to be presented at its annual Awards Night in a virtual format this coming December.

Ongoing expenses include $3,254.37 for cable television and headsets for the patients.

We have had an overwhelming response to the cloth mask campaign. There were almost 800 masks made and distributed. Most of these were given to the Mindemoya Hospital. A great number went to the Family Health Team. The rest went to various smaller groups in the area. Many, many thanks to everyone who contributed masks, fabric or elastic to our project. The need seems to have slowed for the time being.

We are always sincerely grateful to people who think of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary with remembrance donations. There have been many leaves added to the Tree of Life featured in the lobby of the hospital. This thoughtfulness allows us to continue our good works.

Hopefully in the new year, we will be able to resume meetings and plan some fundraisers.

Stay safe.