Mindemoya hospital auxiliary donates $100,000 to MHC fundraising campaign

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary has made a very significant donation toward the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC)’s ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign for the Mindemoya hospital.

On Monday of this week, Judy Mackenzie, president of the Mindemoya hospital auxiliary and several other members, presented a cheque in the amount of $100,000 to representatives of the MHC.

“The Let’s Emerg Together campaign is in full swing now,” said Ms. Mackenzie. “The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary is fortunate to have received so many generous donations from the community. We have also received bequests from local estates.”

“This is certainly a significant donation,” said Tim Vine, co-CEO of the MHC. “We’re always so grateful for the auxiliary support. With such a significant donation it’s wonderful support and shows how important the MHC is in the Central Manitoulin community.”

“It’s heartwarming to see such dedicated volunteers and community members during the COVID-19 times,” said Paula Fields, co-CEO of MHC. “The contributions we receive will allow us to ensure the emergency department is outfitted with the appropriate infection control measures to support our community in any instance of another outbreak.”

“We are very aware of the need for an update of the emergency department and are honoured to be able to contribute,” said Ms. Mackenzie. “We have missed three fundraising events since COVID-19 started. If the community wants to contribute what they may have spent on luncheons, they could kindly forward a donation to Box 284, Mindemoya or use canadahelps.org online. Then we could make another generous contribution later this year!”

“But, today we are honoured to present the campaign with a $100,000 cheque,” said Ms. Mackenzie.