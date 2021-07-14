Ministry outlines fish stocking program for Manitoulin this year

MANITOULIN – The Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has stocked fish in four different lakes around Manitoulin Island this year.

Jolanta Kowalski, senior media relations officer with the ministry told The Expositor last week, “this is what we have on fish stocking for Manitoulin this year. All stocking has been completed. For Lake Manitou, 9,447 brook trout spring yearlings have been stocked from Tarentorus fish culture station (FCS). In Kagawong, 51,510 summer pond fingerling walleye have been stocked from the Blue Jay Creek.”

“A total of 6,191 walleye summer pond fingerlings from Blue Jay Creek have been stocked in Tobacco Lake,” said Ms. Kowalski. “As well, 1,614 splake spring yearlings have been stocked in Otter Lake from Blue Jay Creek.”