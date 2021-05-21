Missing woman found in good health by OPP

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND – Thankfully, a Gordon/Barrie Island woman who had been reported as missing last Friday morning was found by a dedicated team of Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers who were assisted by volunteers from the public.

“(The missing woman) was found by the search team, in good health and condition,” stated OPP Constable Marie Ford, of the Manitoulin OPP, on Saturday.

The OPP had reported on Friday, May 14, that in mid-morning members of the Manitoulin OPP responded to a report of a missing female from the Gordon/Barrie Island area. A 49-year-old female had been last seen in the area of Nelson Road, off Pleasant Valley Road in the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island.

Police, concerned for her well-being, asked for the public’s help to locate the missing woman.

Ms. Campbell was located at approximately 7:45 pm on the evening of May 14 on a shoreline location. After locating the missing woman the OPP put out a statement that read, “Thank you to the dedicated Manitoulin OPP officers, OPP’s Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Marine Unit, helicopter, Sudbury-Manitoulin paramedics, and all of the volunteers from the public for their hard work and commitment. Job well done!”