MNR supports Ice Lake dam survey

GORDON—Gordon/Barrie Island council has now received approval from the province to carry out a survey on the Ice Lake dam to determine the exact location of the existing dam located on the creek bottom, owned by the ministry. The survey will also encompass land on each side of the creek bottom that will be required for dam construction.

“These are all baby steps, but it looks as if we are finally going to be getting somewhere,” said Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island at a regular council meeting last week.

Reeve Hayden explained, “I have circulated the latest information we have received from Mario Bianconi (of the Ministry of Natural Resources) (MNR) who indicated we have been approved to carry out a survey on the dam.”

He explained he contacted a local surveyor, “who suggested that it would probably be a straightforward survey and costs should be reasonable,” said Reeve Hayden.

“If council approves proceeding with this, we will go back to the landowners around the dam,” said Reeve Hayden, indicating that the survey will be have to be carried out when spring runoff recedes.

Councillor Cameron Runnalls inquired about whether Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) would be interested in carrying out the badly needed renovation work for the dam in the future.

“We are on their long-term project list,” said Reeve Hayden, noting the survey would be the first step in the process.

Gordon/Barrie Island has been working with the Ice Lake Landowners Association (ILLA) in trying to get the necessary work on the dam completed. In the December 18, 2024 edition of The Expositor the story ‘Ice Lake Dam Ownership No Longer in Question—it’s MNR’s’ indicated that the ministry owns the creek bed bottom at the dam. While this was welcome news for both the township and the ILLA it left open the question of who is responsible for repairs that need to be undertaken on the dam which is in a deteriorating condition.

The Expositor again reached out to the MNR to ask two questions, once again regarding who owns the dam, and if it as was claimed is the MNR’s, and whether they will be making any repairs to the dam. In an email to The Expositor on January 10, an MNR spokesperson explained the ministry does not own the dam and would not be making any repairs to the dam. It was further explained, “Although the dam is at least partially on lands considered crown, the dam was constructed, without ministry approval. The extent of ownership would need to be determined by an Ontario Lands Surveyor. Regardless of land ownership, the ministry regulates dam construction and maintenance through the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act. Individuals or municipalities should apply to the ministry before undertaking any construction or maintenance on the dam.”

As Reeve Hayden noted and this newspaper reported in December, Mr. Biancoini, IRM technical specialist with the ministry informed Reeve Hayden and council in a letter dated October 22, 2024, “At this point we have established that the MNR does have a claim to the creek bed which requires you to make an application to purchase crown lands and a work permit when commencing the (proposed) actual work. Once submitted, reviews will be started at which point when completed survey requirements will be provided. It will be up to the surveyor you hire at that time to determine the extent of the private land ownership in relation to the Crown creek bed. This job rests with the surveyor, who in turn will have to do the required research.”

Reeve Hayden has indicated the municipality recognizes the importance of this infrastructure and is prepared to proceed with purchasing parcels of land from two separate private landowners in order to commence with a plan for replacement. “We are not interested in purchasing the dam from the MNR. We want to facilitate a land survey being undertaken with the hope MSIA will proceed with a project for dam restoration. The priority is to have a survey completed; however, we need approval from the MNR on land they claim is crown land and we indicated all permits have to be applied for and approved and work hopefully can be done by MSIA.

Council after consultation with ILLA and listening to their concerns, are prepared to proceed with the survey and purchase the adjacent lands around the property the MNR owns, Reeve Hayden has also previously told The Expositor.

“I know this council has done more than any other council on the dam proposal,” said Reeve Hayden at last weeks council meeting. “We have shown we are taking the landowners around the dam concerns to heart.”

Reeve Hayden asked council if the municipality should go ahead with the survey.

Councillors Brad Wright and Jack Bould both indicated they felt the survey should be carried out.

“We have already invested in it, I think it should continue,” said Councillor Bould.

Council passed a resolution to have the survey completed.

The dam was originally constructed by the owners of Evergreen Resort in the 1970s.